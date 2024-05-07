Angel Reese Channels Her Inner Fairy at Her First Met Gala

Angel Reese took a break from the basketball court to make her debut at Fashion’s Biggest Night.

Reese, 22, wowed in a plunging frock at the 2024 Met Gala — which took place on her birthday — on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The star athlete’s teal getup was equipped with delicate clear sequins, a halter top, an open back and a feathered tutu. The design was completed with a sheer floor-length skirt featuring a sparkly pattern and dainty train.

Reese added just the right amount of sparkle to her look with diamond rings and stud earrings. She further accessorized with mint green heels.

For glam, Reese donned a full beat including filled-in eyebrows, a warm contour, long lashes and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in a low ponytail.

This year, the ball was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. The museum’s limited-time exhibit, which coincides with the theme, features over 100 garments from designers including Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more. It will be available for the public to view on Friday, May 10.

This isn’t the first time Reese has sparkled on the red carpet. Last month, at the 2024 WNBA Draft in New York City, she showed off her style in a glittery Bronx and Banco design. Her gown featured a plunging cowl neckline, an open back, a sheer skirt and a hood. She accessorized the frock with diamond bracelets and silver pumps.

What Is the Most Iconic Met Gala Look of All Time?

Reese wore her long hair down and straightened and completed her glam with rosy cheeks and glossy lips. She also donned a custom diamond grill featuring white gold embellishments from Essence Martin.

That night, she got drafted by the Chicago Sky after playing for the Louisiana State University Tigers.