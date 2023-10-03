Angela Bassett has added modeling to her resume.

The 65-year-old actress made her runway debut in the Mugler spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 2. Bassett looked like a pro on the catwalk, strutting her stuff in a black sheer tunic dress atop a plunging frock.

Bassett’s ensemble was teamed with mesh pointed-toe pumps, and she wore her brunette mane in a sleek updo. For glam, she rocked a fierce smokey eye, dramatic lashes and a purple lip.

Bassett wasn’t the only A-lister to take the runway. Paris Hilton surprised attendees when she emerged in a daring mini dress that featured squared shoulders and thigh-high slits. Like Bassett, Hilton, 42, wore her hair pulled back and donned bold eye makeup. Hilton also rocked pointed heels and carried a black leather shoulder bag.

Hilton gushed about the experience via Instagram on Monday, sharing, “Dream come true walking the runway for @MuglerOfficial tonight at #PFW. So iconic! Love you @Cadwallader! So proud to be part of your big night! Congratulations on another epic collection!”

Other Mugler models included Irina Shayk, Helena Christensen, Amber Valletta and Paloma Elsesser, who all donned sleek black ensembles that flattered their figures and were equipped with statuesque details.

Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader opened up about the capsule, telling Vogue, “I want it to keep leveling up — go more evening wear, go more fluid, go more silk.”

Monday’s presentation wasn’t the first time Mugler tapped some of Hollywood’s “It Girls” to model new designs. In March 2021, Pose alum Dominique Jackson and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer walked in the fashion house’s spring/summer 2021 preview.

Earlier this year, Schafer, 24, was named the face of Mugler’s Angel Elixir fragrance. The luxury label referred to Schafer as a “modern symbol of femininity” in a press release, adding, “Schafer’s strength, modern image and sharp vision of the world she inhabits make her a star to watch.”

The release continued: “[Schafer] is a star which Mugler wished to spotlight in its very own galaxy, inviting all women to transcend their own selves.”

Schafer praised the brand in return, sharing: “I have been a fan of Mugler runway since I was young. It has been thrilling getting to collaborate with Casey and the entire Mugler team to bring the reinvention of this iconic fragrance to life.”

The perfume is a “reinvented” version of the label’s Angel line and features a “woody floral gourmand” scent that is packaged in the brand’s signature star-shaped bottle. The product retails for $185.