Dear Evan Hansen cast member Alex Thomas-Smith is an Angelina Jolie superfan. To prove it, the actor got a massive tattoo of the award-winning actress’s face on his arm — and then his dream of meeting her came true.
Jolie saw one of the London-based theater’s performances and went backstage to meet the cast afterward. Thomas-Smith was among the actors that had the chance to speak — and bond — with the Maleficent star.
Thomas-Smith was happy to show her the tat: an artful, articulately detailed design of the actress smoking a cigarette. Judging from the photos the actor put on Instagram, there were lots of hugs, cheek kisses and emotions.
Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen. I showed her my tattoo of her, done by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED IT, kissed me on the cheek and said she would be back to see my Evan show. I will never recover from this. Thanks to @nicoleraquel_d @lucy_anderson.1, @howveryhannah & @courtneyjstapes for the pics and for making me speak to her 😭❤️ #DearEvanHansen #AngelinaJolie
After the meet and greet of a lifetime, Thomas-Smith posted the photo series on Saturday, December 7. He wrote, “Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen. I showed her my tattoo of her, done by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED IT, kissed me on the cheek and said she would be back to see my Evan show.”
He continued, “Thanks to @nicoleraquel_d @lucy_anderson.1, @howveryhannah & @courtneyjstapes for the pics and for making me speak to her 😭❤️.”
The London-based tattoo artist, Courtney LLoyd, reposted one of the images Thomas-Smith tagged her in on her Instagram Story. “This is a bit wild,” wrote the ink expert. “Ange sees the tattoo of her I did for @alexthomassmith.”
Fans encouraged the young actor to get Jolie’s signature tattooed, too. “You need to go get that signature tattooed before it goes away,” said a follower. Thomas-Smith wrote back and said, “Dats what I’m doing😎.”
