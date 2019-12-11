



Dear Evan Hansen cast member Alex Thomas-Smith is an Angelina Jolie superfan. To prove it, the actor got a massive tattoo of the award-winning actress’s face on his arm — and then his dream of meeting her came true.

Jolie saw one of the London-based theater’s performances and went backstage to meet the cast afterward. Thomas-Smith was among the actors that had the chance to speak — and bond — with the Maleficent star.

Thomas-Smith was happy to show her the tat: an artful, articulately detailed design of the actress smoking a cigarette. Judging from the photos the actor put on Instagram, there were lots of hugs, cheek kisses and emotions.

After the meet and greet of a lifetime, Thomas-Smith posted the photo series on Saturday, December 7. He wrote, “Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen. I showed her my tattoo of her, done by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED IT, kissed me on the cheek and said she would be back to see my Evan show.”

He continued, “Thanks to @nicoleraquel_d @lucy_anderson.1, @howveryhannah & @courtneyjstapes for the pics and for making me speak to her 😭❤️.”

The London-based tattoo artist, Courtney LLoyd, reposted one of the images Thomas-Smith tagged her in on her Instagram Story. “This is a bit wild,” wrote the ink expert. “Ange sees the tattoo of her I did for @alexthomassmith.”

Fans encouraged the young actor to get Jolie’s signature tattooed, too. “You need to go get that signature tattooed before it goes away,” said a follower. Thomas-Smith wrote back and said, “Dats what I’m doing😎.”