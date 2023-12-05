Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Thinks She Wears ‘Too Many Trench Coats’

It appears that no parent is immune to their child’s style critiques — not even Angelina Jolie.

The 48-year-old actress opened up about her everyday style in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, December 5. “My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats,” she told the publication, adding, “It’s just like a hiding thing.” (Jolie is mother to Maddox, 21, Zahara Marley, 17, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, Vivienne, 14, and Knox Léon, 14).

Jolie’s iconic street style has been photographed for decades. Despite her glamorous lifestyle as a famous movie star, the mom of six told WSJ that day to day, she tends to reach for more low-key and practical clothing, throwing the aforementioned trench coats over a pair of sweatpants to run errands in.

The Maleficent actress went on to tell the publication that she approaches her style through the lens of being a mom. In addition to trench coats, she often reaches for easy pieces like sweaters, shift dresses, trousers and tote bags — preferably by Saint Laurent and Celine. “I’ve been a mom, and I’ve fully absorbed that into who I am,” Jolie explained.

Related: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 6 Kids A touching timeline. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shared many sweet moments with their six children both before and after their 2016 split. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he […]

In the same interview, Jolie opened up about her latest venture into the fashion industry — her new clothing line, Atelier Jolie — and how those around her were surprised by the career move.

“You, in fashion? No,” Jolie said. “I’ve never been to a fashion show or Met Ball my entire life.”

When it came to creating Atelier Jolie, the actress began by asking questions that too few people in the fashion industry ever contemplate.

“Can we avoid doing real damage—not only to the earth, but the garment workers? … Is it possible that I could go somewhere and enjoy making clothes, enjoy wearing clothes and not hurt anybody? And actually maybe treat people well?” Jolie wondered out loud to WSJ.

Jolie’s focus on the ethical treatment of garment workers and sustainability in her designs is a refreshing and much needed take in the fashion industry.

Another standout aspect of Atelier Jolie? It’s a real brick and mortar store, located in the heart of New York City’s NoHo neighborhood, and now open to the public.

What’s more, the building will be much more than just a clothing store. Jolie also plans to include a cafe, Eat Offbeat, which will be run by immigrant and refugee chefs, as well as a community space which will host educational events with a focus on design. Customers who wish to have a more personal experience can also make private appointments in the upstairs studio to have certain clothing items made custom.