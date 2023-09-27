Angelina Jolie is sharing her fabulous — and sustainable — style with the world.

Jolie, 48, opened up about her fashion philosophy in her November 2023 Vogue cover story, which was published online Wednesday, September 27. “I’m not someone who likes clothes to consume her life. And I don’t love the idea of being ‘influenced,’” she told the outlet. “There are more books than clothes in my closet.”

Although Jolie isn’t obsessed with fashion, her fans are always eager to see her next look. From dazzling dresses to low-key outfits, she consistently slays with her style. She’s giving fans the chance to channel her style even more when she opens her storefront, Atelier Jolie, later this year.

Jolie told Vogue she doesn’t “want to be a big fashion designer” with her clothing line, which will consist of sustainable garments, including slip dresses, trousers and more.

Finding her own style has been a lifelong process. “Sometimes the way you dress says, ‘Don’t mess with me — I’ve got my armor on,’” she said. “After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me.”

As she nears 50, Jolie still wonders “what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am.”

“I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into,” she shared, explaining that working in a “creative space” has been “therapeutic.”

Jolie shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt — Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. Zahara and Pax have been especially involved in creating Atelier Jolie. Zahara helped her mom find the shop’s actual location while Pax spray painted the store’s logo onto a canvas, per Vogue.

Jolie gushed about motherhood in the profile, penned by Chioma Nnadi. “I was 26 when I became a mother,” she noted. “My entire life changed. Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently.”

Atelier Jolie, which launches in November, was announced via Instagram in May. “I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create,” Jolie captioned her reveal. “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

She continued: “It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.”