She’s hiring! Angelina Jolie is looking for creators.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 31, to encourage her followers and fans to apply to her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie.

“Everyone can join one way or another,” the Maleficent star captioned the social media post. “Every customer will be part … And anyone who visits or participates online or at the many events will be part … but today we are focusing on one part of our @atleierjolieofficial family.”

She continued: “We are asking that you step forward and help us build our in-house team of skilled tailors. We are looking for tailors who understand quality and creativity.”

Jolie went on to share that the “first atelier” will be located in New York City, so she is searching for dressmakers in the Big Apple. “We hope there will be others soon, as we build a global family,” she wrote.

The Wanted Actress stated that she and her team “look forward to reviewing” applications. “Remember, if you don’t hear from us this round, there will be many more rounds and other opportunities to come … Thank you in advance for sharing your creativity. Be bold. Love, Angelina,” she added.

Jolie confirmed the launch of her business earlier on May 17, announcing via Instagram “I’m starting something new today.” The California native explained at the time that Atelier Jolie is a “collective where everyone can create.”

She revealed that the project was inspired by her “appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years.” The label also honors the Shark Tale star’s passion for sustainability, as she explained that Atelier Jolie will “make use of high-quality vintage material and headstock fabric already available.”

In the announcement, Jolie tagged the official Atelier Jolie Instagram account, which states “Coming Fall 2023” in its bio. The account also shared a quote from the Salt star, which read, “I am building a place for creative people to collaborate … A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom.”

Us Weekly reported in March that Jolie filed to trademark Atelier Jolie as a goods and services company in May 2022 in Los Angeles. The documents, which were obtained by Us, revealed that the business will offer jewelry, handbags and clothing as well as household linens, bedding, bath accessories and other “home decorative design projects.”