Angelina Jolie’s adds to her tattoo collection sparked unfounded speculation about her ex Brad Pitt.

On Tuesday, August 22, tattoo artist Mr. K took to Instagram to reveal he recently gave Jolie new ink. Mr. K blurred out the artwork on her middle fingers, which immediately had fans speculating that they were related to her ex-husband, Pitt, 59.

In since-deleted comments, fans took their guesses on what could be written on her hands. One wrote, “F—k. Brad,” while another added, “Had A/Brad Time.”

Mr. K quickly cleared the air and wrote in the comments section of the post, “It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt.” He explained, “Guys it’s photoshopped for cover the tattoo. Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon :).”

Although this tattoo isn’t related to her ex-husband, she used to have his — and their children’s — birth coordinates sketched into her shoulder. In September 2021, fans noticed that his coordinates had been removed, but the ink for their kids remains.

Jolie and Pitt have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. The duo met in 2004 while costarring in Mr. and Mrs. Smith during his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. In 2005, Aniston, 54, filed for divorce from Pitt. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed his relationship with Jolie was official.

Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in August 2014, and share six children together: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. In 2016, they split, citing irreconcilable differences.

The duo have subsequently been in multiple legal battles regarding their winery and children’s custody.

In October 2022, Jolie detailed past abuse allegations in court documents filed in their winery lawsuit. She alleged that on a 2016 flight from France to California, Pitt was “physically and emotionally abusive” toward Jolie and their children.

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” Jolie’s legal team wrote at the time. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow … Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Shortly after, Pitt denied the claims. His lawyer, Anne Kiley, told Us, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do.”