Anne Hathaway is just like Us! She wears Gap.

Hathaway, 41, stepped out in a custom white frock at the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry event in Rome on Monday, May 20. Designed by Gap’s new creative director Zac Posen, her shirt dress featured a sheer corset, short sleeves and a pleated floor-length skirt that she wore unbuttoned, revealing her toned legs. Gap’s official Instagram account revealed Posen, 43, was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s blouse in the 1953 movie Roman Holiday.

Hathaway elevated the look with white pointed-toe heels, a crocodile skin purse and diamond jewelry from Bulgari.

For glam, Hathaway donned a full beat including rosy cheeks, manicured eyebrows, warm eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the side and worn down.

After Hathaway was photographed in the dress Posen, 43, took to Instagram to show off his design.

“Anne Hathaway debuts a custom Gap white shirt dress & cotton corset in Rome for a @bvlgari event, styled by @erinwalshstyle,” he captioned a shot of the actress. “Connecting the timeless to today. Stay tuned to pre-order your own on gap.com. More details to come.”

Posen was named Gap’s creative director in February, following his gig as the creative director for womenswear at Brooks Brothers.

Gap’s CEO and President Richard Dickson expressed his excitement to welcome Posen to the company.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Zac Posen, one of America’s most celebrated designers, at the onset of an exciting new chapter for Gap Inc,” he said in a statement. “His technical expertise and cultural clarity have consistently evolved American fashion, making him a great fit for the company as we ignite a new culture of creativity across the portfolio and reinvigorate our storied brands.”

Besides Hathaway, Posen recently dressed Da’Vine Joy Randolph in a denim Gap gown at the 2024 Met Gala. Her number featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, flared sleeves and extravagant train.

Posen joined Randolph, 33, on the red carpet and sported a white tuxedo.