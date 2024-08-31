Anne Hathaway has relatable beauty hacks, just like Us, and is proudly showing them off.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 30, the 41-year-old actress snapped and shared a fresh-faced selfie.

“Stars, they’re just like us,” Hathaway captioned her post.

In the snap, the Idea of You star, fittingly, wore star-shaped pimple patches over a pair of blemishes on her cheek and chin. Pimple patches, also known as acne or hydrocolloid patches, are commonly used to help zits heal faster by absorbing fluid and excess oil. The spot treatments also help create a protective barrier to prevent further skin drama.

Related: Anne Hathaway’s Viral Lip-Plumping TikTok Explains Why This Is Her Era At 41, Anne Hathaway seems to be living her best life: she’s even on TikTok and not in a cringe “eww, your mom joined TikTok” way. Instead, while most grown-up A-listers wisely steer clear of the app, she’s nailing it. Just a few weeks after signing up, she’s managed to effortlessly go viral with the […]

Hathaway is no stranger to treating her sensitive skin with care.

“If you’re lucky to live a really long life, your skin carries with you your personal legacy,” she told Vogue in August 2023. “If you can treat it with as much love, care, and respect, and nurture it to the best of your abilities, it’s going to pay dividends throughout your life.”

Hathaway further revealed that she really started to understand the importance of skin health after working as an actress.

“I observed how [my costar] took her makeup off at the end of each day and it was a layered process,” Hathaway recalled. “Cleansing her skin was a layered process, and something clicked for me. I started to treat my skin more delicately with more consideration [and] more thought and the result was pretty profound to me.”

Related: Anne Hathaway's Style Evolution See the actress go from girl-next-door to red carpet pro

She added, “And it’s funny, because I found that the longer I’ve made skin care a priority, the less makeup I wear. There’s nothing wrong with makeup, and in fact, I wear it quite a lot for my job. But I find that in my life, I’m really happy just being in my skin.”

According to Hathaway, taking off her makeup at the end of a long day has become a key aspect of self-care.