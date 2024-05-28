Your account

Stylish

Anne Hathaway’s Viral Gap Shirt Dress Is Now Available for $158

By
Anne Hathaways Gap Shirt Dress Is Now Available to Shop
Anne Hathaway Franco Origlia/GC Images/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway’s famous Gap dress is now available to shop.

One week after Hathaway, 41, graced the streets of Rome in a flowy shirt dress designed by Gap Inc.’s new creative director Zac Posen, a version the design has hit the shelves. Retailing for $158, the dress features a collared neckline, button-up design and floor-length skirt. Hathaway elevated the dress with a sheer corset and white shorts. She further accessorized with white pointed-toe heels, a crocodile skin bag and diamond jewelry from Bulgari.

Gap’s Poplin Shirtdress is made from 100 percent organic cotton and ranges in sizes 00 to 16 and is available exclusively at Gap.com.

If you’re looking to recreate Hathaway’s Roman look at home, Us Weekly did some digging and found a sheer white corset from Amazon that would pair perfectly with the frock. Just like Hathaway’s lingerie, the Ellacii Women’s White Mesh Bustier Crop Top — which retails for only $33 — features an opaque bra top and sheer bodice. Complete the look with white shorts to duplicate Hathaway’s ensemble.

After Hathaway rocked the getup, Posen, 43 — who was named Gap Inc’s creative director in February — took to Instagram to share his excitement. “Anne Hathaway debuts a custom Gap white shirt dress & cotton corset in Rome for a @bvlgari event, styled by @erinwalshstyle,” he captioned a pic of the Idea of You star. “Connecting the timeless to today. Stay tuned to pre-order your own on gap.com. More details to come.”

Anne Hathaways Gap Shirt Dress Is Now Available to Shop
Gap Shirt Dress Dennis B Sanner/GAP

Gap’s official Instagram account also revealed the dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s white blouse in the 1953 movie Roman Holiday.

Hathaway isn’t the first celeb to don a Gap design by Posen. Earlier this month, Da’Vine Joy Randolph dazzled Us in a custom denim gown at the 2024 Met Gala. Her dress featured a corset top, flared sleeves and a dramatic patchwork train.

Anne Hathaway

