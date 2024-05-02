Your account
Stylish

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Out of This World in Spiky Headpiece at ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere

By
Don Arnold/WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy is not one to shy away from extravagant getups.

Taylor-Joy, 28, wowed Us in a spiky ensemble at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere in Australia on Thursday, May 2. Her ensemble, from the Paco Rabanne spring/summer 1996 haute couture collection, included a gold and crystal adorned frock featuring a V-neck, a plunging back and a sheer skirt finished protruding spears. Styled by Ryan Hastings, the actress elevated her look with a matching headdress and clear heels.

For glam, Taylor-Joy donned a full beat including foundation, rosy cheeks, a warm contour, sparkly eyeshadow, winged liner and pink glossy lips. She tucked her blonde locks into the head piece.

On the red carpet, Taylor-Joy, who plays Imperator Furiosa in the movie series, posed next to her costar Chris Hemsworth on the red carpet. Keeping his distance from her spiky ensemble, Hemsworth, 40, rocked a plaid suit and a silky button-down. He completed his ensemble with black leather boots.

Anya Taylor-Joy fashion gallery Sept 23 1

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga prequel follows a young Furiosa as she is “snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” per the plot description. “Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Don Arnold/WireImage

The blockbuster hits theaters on May 24.

Everything to Know About Furiosa the Mad Max Fury Road Prequel Starring Anya Taylor Joy 884

This isn’t the first fabulous look Taylor-Joy sported during the Furiosa press tour. On Wednesday, May 1, she opted for a crimson frock featuring a one-shoulder pleated top and a leather mermaid fit skirt. She accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet and dainty earrings.

Taylor-Joy’s glam was finished with smokey eyeshadow, neutral lips and long lashes. Her platinum hair was worn down and straightened.

