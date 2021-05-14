Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin have always looked alike, but their #twinning status just reached a whole new level!

In honor of her daughter’s 17th birthday on Friday, May 14, the 48-year-old Goop founder took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her mini-me — and it pretty much confirmed that the two bear uncanny similarities. Seriously, we had to do a double take!

Sure, they both have blonde hair and ridiculously long eyelashes. But, they also have nearly identical facial features — from their perfectly shaped eyebrows and tanned complexion to similar noses and lips. The mother daughter duo even seem to have the same zen vibe going on!

“Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl … YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day,” Paltrow captioned a candid picture of her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. “You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much.”

Paltrow continued: “I wish I had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel.”

It’s no surprise that the comments section quickly blew up, with Paltrow’s 7.6 million followers sending their best birthday wishes Apple’s way. But, with Apple celebrating another year around the sun, many couldn’t help but point out that she’s looking more and more like her mom!

“What a beauty and same hair,” celebrity hair stylist Harry Josh wrote, with another user chiming in, “She’s your twin.” A fan added, “OMFG. Gwyneth she looks more and more like you as she get older. It’s insane. She’s absolutely beautiful. Happy birthday Apple!! Beautiful caption too.”

The mother-daughter duo don’t just look like twins though, they also share a love for beauty! Paltrow, who launched Goop Beauty in 2008, opened up about her daughter’s love for skincare and makeup during a March 2021 video for Vogue.

“My daughter is very into the beauty world. She knows everything! She has these amazing long nails that are painted in such cool ways. She has her lashes. I mean, she knows how to contour — that girl is just on fire with her routine,” the Iron Man actress said in the clip, joking that she didn’t get her makeup skills from her. “I can barely put on concealer.”