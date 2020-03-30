Going au natural! Ariana Grande showed off her curly locks amid self-quarantine.

“Get a load a dis,” Grande, 26, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 30.

In the photo, the “Thank U, Next” singer revealed her natural curly, dark brown hair in a close-up selfie at home.

The Florida native, who is known for her sleek, high ponytails and straight hair while touring or performing, has embraced the quarantine lifestyle amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A few days prior, “7 Rings” singer celebrated 10 years since Victorious premiered on Friday, March 27, by taking part in a large video chat with her former Nickelodeon costars.

“Happy,” Grande captioned a screenshot of her online call with her pals from the show including, Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett, Leon Thomas III and Daniella Monet.

“Love you all,” Jogia, 28, commented on the photo. “Special little group,” Monet, 31, wrote. “Love you nugget.”

One day prior, the actress gave her cast mates a shoutout via Instagram.

“Jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life,” she wrote on Thursday, March 26. “I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die).”

On March 25, Us Weekly confirmed that Grande has started a new romance with Dalton Gomez.

The real estate agent has made a few appearances on the Grammy winner’s Instagram account beginning in February, and according to TMZ they’ve been seeing each other for several months.

The duo were first spotted together at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles on February 8.

A source told Us exclusively in March that Grande “likes guys who are funny but who also need to be taken care of.”

The Scream Queens alum’s new relationship comes three weeks after Us confirmed that she had split from Mikey Foster who she was first linked to in August 2019.

Grande was engaged to Pete Davison in June 2018, but called it quits five months later. She previously dated the late Mac Miller, who died from a drug overdose in September 2018, from 2016 to 2018.

Her other high-profile relationships include Big Sean from 2014 to 2015 and Nathan Sykes in 2013.