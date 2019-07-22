Ashley Benson just confirmed that she’s entirely committed to her relationship with Cara Delevingne. The actress teased a photo on Instagram on July 22 to promote her sunglasses collection with Prive Revaux, revealing a brand new tattoo for her girlfriend.

While the focus of the snap is meant to be the shades, we couldn’t help but notice a sizeable tattoo peeking out from just above her sporty while muscle shirt. The initials “CD” for model and actress Cara Delevingne rests on Benson’s rib cage in playful script.

Benson already has a bunch of small tattoos, including a cross on her wrist and a smiley face on her finger, but this is her first known tattoo devoted to her girlfriend, Delevingne. Dutiful fans noticed the tattoo immediately, leaving comments like “YOUR TAT” or “Omg her tattoo” on Benson’s Instagram post.

The couple publicly announced that they were dating for the first time on June 14, 2019 on Instagram, when Cara uploaded a video of the two gettin’ steamy with the caption “PRIDE.” The two had been secretly dating for over a year, causing lots of rumors and speculation among fans. Benson and Delevingne would comment cute things on each other’s Instagram posts and were spotted in professional photos together — nevertheless, they kept thing relatively private all the while. A source told Us all the way back in October 2018 that the two were, in fact, a thing.

It was recently suspected that the couple was engaged after the two were spotted wearing matching rings on vacation in Saint Tropez. That rumor was quickly debunked, however, they are “madly in love,” a trusted source tells Us. The two even moved in together as of June 2019 after Benson sold her house to cohabitate with Delevingne in Los Angeles.

Now that things seem more serious than ever, we’ll be watching for an engagement in the near future, or at least a matching tattoo for Benson on Delevingne.