Ashley Graham is just like Us! The supermodel posted a funny video via Instagram that showed her trying to zip up a pair of jeans.

In the clip posted on Wednesday, July 13, Graham, 34, takes a few leaps before successfully securing her Favorite Daughter denim pants around her waist. The America’s Next Top Model host made the moment even more epic by blasting Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” remix — specifically the part where Beyoncé belts out: “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain.”

The comments section quickly filled up with messages from fans sharing similar experiences. “My husband calls it my pants dance,” wrote one social media user. Another fan commented: “Watch out! I’ve thrown my back out that way.”

“Yes, girl you make me feel so good about being a curvy girl,” a different fan wrote. Jennifer Aniston even liked the post.

When she’s not entertaining her followers with relatable content, Graham can be found serving up high fashion moments.

Earlier this month, Graham proved that vibrant colors are the way to go this summer when she posted a carousel of images of herself in a bright blue suit. “I’m blue bada bee ba di da,” the A New Model author captioned the social media post shared on July 1.

Back in June, the Nebraska native nailed another trend: the corset. She posted a series of snaps, which showed her in a multicolored number. The “Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham” host gave the camera a sultry pout while resting her hand on her hip in one shot and playing in her brunette tresses in another image. “Serving you a modeling mama moment,” Graham said of the slideshow.

The Instagram photo shoot came after she returned to the catwalk on May 26 at the amfAR charity gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. During the event’s fashion show, she strutted down the runway in a black halter gown, which was styled with a black veil and sandal heels. As for glam, Graham was dolled up in smokey eye makeup. Before the show, she arrived at the amfAR gala, which is held to support AIDS research, in a red gown.

Graham welcomed twin boys — Malachi and Roman — in January with husband Justin Ervin. The fashion guru and photographer, 32, are also the parents of 2-year-old son Isaac.

