Ashley Graham on How She's Turning to Beauty During This Crazy Time

Ashley Graham is turning to beauty during this difficult time and she has some simple advice we could all use.

When speaking to Refinery29, the model and new mom explained how makeup and a self-care beauty regimen have helped keep her spirits up.

“While I haven’t been wearing makeup every day, I do think that sticking to my routine during this time is important,” she told the publication. This means maintaining her daily skincare morning and evening routines. For these, she depends on products like Vitamin C serum and SkinCeuticals daily moisturizer.”

With that being said, she isn’t going totally makeup-free while she stays at home. In fact, the power of makeup has served as a little bit of a mood booster from time to time.

“Last week, I decided to do a full face of makeup using products from the [Revlon] Tropical Vibes collection and it definitely boosted my creativity levels and helped lift my mood and spirit,” she said. “Even creating a blue eyeliner using the shadow from the palette and applying it for my afternoon video meetings or dinner with my family helps bring some normalcy to this uncertain situation.”

Though she’s a new mom, finding time for herself is still important — just not the most important. “My son Isaac is now my number-one priority and is truly a source of unconditional love and happiness. As mothers, we willingly make a lot of sacrifices for our babies, but it’s important for the well-being of our families that we find time for self-care, too.” she said.

So to do this without losing any mother-son time, she uses an overnight hydrating skincare treatment since it works away while she and Issac are sleeping. After all, there’s nothing better than multitasking.

