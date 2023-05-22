Everywhere is a runway for Ashley Graham! The supermodel left little to the imagination as she strutted her stuff down a hotel hallway.

The 35-year-old catwalk queen took to Instagram on Saturday, May 20, to let her followers know she had arrived in France for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Graham looked sensational, showing off her curves in a sparkly sheer mini dress from Prada. The former America’s Next Top Model judge teamed the glistening frock with a black push-up bra and high-waisted underwear.

Graham completed the look with a crystal-covered clutch and metallic platform heels. For glam, the fashion star rocked silver eyeshadow and wore her brunette tresses loose, cascading down her shoulders.

Fans praised Graham’s getup in the comments section, while others drew attention to her slimmed-down figure. “You look amazing like this,” one fan wrote. A second added, “Looking FIYA mama.”

Some social media users, however, criticized Graham for “losing weight” and no longer presenting “plus-sized fashion,” which prompted her loyal followers to come to her defense. “So … she’s not considered a plus size model anymore. She looks incredible but I wanted more representation for plus size women,” a third comment read.

In response, one fan said: “Don’t mind the haters. As long as you are healthy and you feel healthy, it is goals. I’m so glad to see your journey and the fact that you shared your intimate journey of building a family and taking care of your health … that is so underrated. Keep doing you.”

A different social media user expressed, “The comments here are … unhinged. She is not beholden to anyone to maintain a single size for her whole life. That is the definition of anti-body positivity. Good God. Let her live at whatever size she happens to be on a given day.”

Graham —who shares son Isaac, 3, and twins Roman and Malachi — born in January 2022 — with husband Justin Ervin — has not responded to the backlash but has continued to slay in France. The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host looked like a modern-day Cinderella on Monday, May 22, in a light blue ruffled gown by Dolce & Gabbana at the Club Zero premiere during the festival.

The billowing piece featured ruffled fabric that protruded around her body. The garment was finished with a sexy high slit.

The Nebraska native styled the piece with strappy black sandal heels, layered diamond necklaces and hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a messy but chic updo that featured face-framing tendrils.