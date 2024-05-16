Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Public Outing at 2024 Whitney Gala

When Ashley Olsen hits a public event, she does so in style.

Olsen, 37, stepped out in a flowy, green robe at the 2024 Whitney Gala at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City on Tuesday, May 14. Wearing her brown locks down, Olsen paired her long coat, which featured stunning gold embroidery, with gold jewelry. She posed for the snap alongside interior designer Sasha Bikoff.

Olsen was one of many celebs, including Claire Danes and Emily Ratajkowski, in attendance at the Whitney Gala. This year’s annual fundraiser honored museum supporters Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Brooke Garber Neidich.

Ashley’s latest rare outing comes three months after she was spotted hanging out with her sisters Mary-Kate Olsen and Elizabeth Olsen. The trio were spotted wrapped up in coats and scarves while walking around NYC, per Page Six.

Wednesday’s Whitney Gala also took place nearly one year after news broke that Ashley and her husband, Louis Eisner, quietly welcomed their first child together. “Ashley and Louis welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2023.

Ashley’s former Full House costars shared their excitement for the couple’s baby news at the time. “The baby had a baby!” Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, quipped on an episode of her and Andrea Barber’s “Hod Rude, Tanneritos” podcast. “I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby. She’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that. But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It’s like, ‘Ah, it’s happening!’”

Ashley and Mary-Kate shared the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995. Sweetin, 42, portrayed Michelle’s older sister, Stephanie, while Barber, 47, played the family’s neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler.

“I’m sure they’ll keep private for sure, as they do, but I want to wish them well and congratulations! Welcome to motherhood!” Sweetin stated. Barber, for her part, added: “The Full House family is so happy for them.”

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House, commemorated Ashley’s baby news with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he captioned a montage of clips and pics of him with the twins over the years. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.”

He continued: “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”

Ashely was first romantically linked to Eisner in 2017 and the pair reportedly tied the knot in December 2022. Ashley and Mary-Kate have primarily kept out of the public eye since taking a step back from acting in the early 2000s, instead choosing to focus on their fashion label, The Row.