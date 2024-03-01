Ashley Park is in Paris.

Park, 32, appeared to be in good spirits at Paris Fashion Week following her recent hospitalization. On Friday, March 1, the actress looked angelic in a dainty white dress at Giambattista Valli’s fall/winter 2024-2025 show. She paired the frock, which featured a plunging black neckline and contrasting black straps, with an ivory purse and gold jewelry. She wore her hair in a messy but chic updo.

Later on Friday, Park sat front row at the Nina Ricci presentation, rocking a pinstripe blazer dress. The frock cinched in at the waist and fell into a structural skirt. She teamed the outerwear with a coordinating babushka and pointed-toe white heels.

Earlier this week, Park channeled her lively Emily in Paris character, Mindy Chen, in an artful floral dress at the Balmain show. The piece featured a sweetheart neckline, buttons lining the bodice and a triangular silhouette that flattered her figure. She played up the pink with a bubblegum-colored clutch and matching platform heels.

Park’s time in Paris comes after she revealed she was recovering after tonsillitis “spiraled into critical septic shock.”

[poll id=”3498488″]

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs,” Park wrote via Instagram on January 19. “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Sightings at Paris Fashion Week Winter 2024 It’s fashion week in Paris — and that means the biggest names are in town. The highly anticipated event, which sees major fashion houses unveil their fall/winter 2024-2025 designs, kicked off on Monday, February 26, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 5. Jennifer Lawrence made a three-piece power suit look sexy at the Dior show, […]

She went on to thank costar and boyfriend Paul Forman. “Grateful most of all to [Paul] for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote.

“I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say,” Park gushed in her post, which featured pictures of Forman sitting at her bedside.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Take the Golden Globes in Los […]

Forman, 29, and Park met while filming season 3 of Emily in Paris when he was cast as her love interest, Nicolas de Leon. (Park’s Mindy was an old boarding school classmate of Nicolas before they rekindled their past spark.)

Park concluded her message by apologizing to fans for being “so absent” and assured them that she is “healing” and “gonna be okay.”