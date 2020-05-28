Ava Sambora Wears Mom Heather Locklear's 20-Year-Old Bon Jovi Tee

Who wore it better?! Ava Sambora just gave Us the ultimate mother-daughter twinning moment, rocking a Bon Jovi T-shirt Heather Locklear wore back in 2000.

On Tuesday, May 26, the 22-year-old posted a pic of herself to her Instagram feed wearing a single-sleeve black concert tee with a pair of high-waisted, light wash jeans. “I got it from my mama,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, clarifying, “Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet.”

In the next slide, she shared a throwback snap of her mom donning the same exact top back in 2000 during an ABC Summer Press Tour event. It’s even more important, because at the time, Locklear was married to Sambora’s father Richie, who was the legendary Bon Jovi guitarist. It all comes full circle!

It’s not even just the T-shirt. The duo looks nearly identical with or without the matching clothing. From the long blonde locks to the adorable nose, the pair will have you doing a double-take.

We aren’t even the only ones who think so! To celebrate Mother’s Day back in 2016, Sambora posted a pic of her and her mom, calling Locklear her “twin and best friend.”

Locklear was married to the musician from 1994 until their divorce finalized in 2007. In an interview with Wingman magazine, Ava admitted that she’s never had a problem growing up in her parent’s spotlight.

“I was never concerned with their fame, if you know what I mean,” she told the publication. “It was kind of surreal to come into that realization, because they are just Mom and Da, and then all of a sudden it becomes clear just how world-wide celebrated they are, and how incredibly talented they are, and it becomes an even bigger privilege for them to be my parents on a larger scale, outside of the day-to-day family basis.”

After all, she admires her mother. “As I got older, I learned to appreciate it more,” she continued. “Especially since I would love to follow in my mother’s footsteps.”

