



A very royal Christmas! On Monday, December 23, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust shared the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s electronic holiday card on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, 7-month-old Archie Mountbatten-Windsor took center stage, looking as adorable as ever in a holiday sweater.

The black-and-white photo is the first Christmas card featuring Archie since he was born on May 6. Mom and dad are pictured in the background while Archie is positioned in his rightful place: front-and-center. For the festive pic, he wore a $105 gray cashmere sweater from British clothing retailer, Boden, featuring a cute polar bear on the front.

As seen in the photo, there are buttons on the front of the sweater that make it super easy to take on and off. Sizes range from newborn to 3-4 years and it’s still available if you’re looking for a Markle-approved kid-sized ensemble for winter.

But if you want it, you better act fast: According to the brand’s website, the snuggly ‘fit is selling fast, ever since Archie debuted it.

In the rare case that you read the card before “oohing” and “aching” at Archie’s outfit, you can skip ahead. The card says, “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from our family to yours.”

This isn’t the first time Archie’s fashion game has taken over the Internet. In September, the baby joined mom and dad on their 10-day tour of South Africa. To meet Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Archie was dressed in $20 white and blue-striped overalls from H&M.

Clearly, the duke and duchess dress Archie in a range of fashion items, ranging from high-end items like his $105 cashmere sweater, to fast-fashion finds like his affordable $20 jumpsuit. Whatever the case, we’re on board, so long as they’re available for Us to purchase, too.