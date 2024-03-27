Bachelor Nation’s Lea Cayanan is laughing at herself.

Lea, 24, shared a TikTok of her and Joey Graziadei, 28, recreating a her now-viral diss from season 28 of The Bachelor on Tuesday, March 26, following the show’s finale on Monday, March 25. “Peep the nails,” the duo said in unison while holding their hands up for the camera. “Peep the hair,” they said as Lea combed through her strands. “Peep the dress,” they continued, pointing at their respective outfits.

Lea rocked a black halter dress while Joey, 28, sported an unbuttoned dress shirt and tie around his neck.

Lea and Joey then high fived as she walked away. “Send her ass home,” Rachel Nance, who also starred on the show, said from behind the camera. “Goodbye!” Joey then looked at Rachel, 27, and cracked up.

“I did peep the door 🚪,” Lea captioned the post, referencing fans’ mixed reactions to her viral statement.

Lea’s message came from episode five of The Bachelor, when Lea seemingly suggested that she had better style than the other contestants. “The pressure is on tonight. Everyone needs to be putting their best foot forward,” she said in a confessional. “Come correct. Know how to dress. And I do,” she quipped.

That night, Lea donned a strapless floral embellished gown. She paired it with a funky manicure, slicked back bun with her bangs left out, long lashes and dangly earrings.

In response, fans told Lea to “peep the door” and leave the show via social media. Joey sent her home that same episode.

Lea later reflected on her time on the show via Instagram. “I look back at all of this with a heart full of gratitude. Gratitude for the ways I will be able to learn, grow, and be better from this experience,” she captioned a number of photos from the show. “Gratitude for the memories and phenomenal women I will cherish for a lifetime.”

She continued: “Thank you to Joey — a gem of a human!! Wishing you all of the love in the world and a lifetime of happiness!! Thank you to my family & friends, ABC, our entire production family, and to bachelor nation.”