Top 5 Best Dressed Stars at the BAFTAs — Watch!

Dressed to impress! The BAFTAs red carpet always delivers some serious style — and the 2021 ceremony was no exception. From show-stopping metallic moments to jewel-toned dresses, the fashion was some of the best we’ve seen this season!

The 74th annual awards show looked a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop celebs from getting glam. A few presenters even showed up IRL at Royal Albert Hall in London for the ceremonies, which took place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Actors and actresses from around the world dressed up in gorgeous gowns, the occasional menswear-inspired suit (shoutout to Rose Byrne!) and draped themselves in diamonds upon diamonds, but a few stylish stars truly swept Us off our feet.

Renee Zellweger, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Phoebe Dynevor and Andra Day all looked absolutely breathtaking, but our number one best dressed award had to go to Anna Kendrick!

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on each of these gorgeous ensembles from the 2021 BAFTAs.

5) Renee Zellweger

The actress, who won the 2020 BAFTA for Best Actress for her role in Judy, returned as a presenter this year. She looked absolutely gorgeous, dressed in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé cerulean blue silver and satin midi-length dress.

The detailing here really stood out — the fashion-forward number had an architectural V-neckline with crystal embellishments. She accessorized the look with an aquamarine, diamond and black enamel cuff courtesy of David Webb and Christian Louboutin pumps.

4) Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Sparkling on the carpet, The Morning Show star was a vision in a silver sequin Louis Vuitton gown with a sweetheart neckline. She added carats upon carats of diamonds to her red carpet look with a little help from Messika Paris. She wore the brand’s Twin Multishape Earrings, Illusionnistes Clip and Marquise Desert Bloom Ring.

3) Phoebe Dynevor

This duchess knows how to dress! The Bridgerton star looked sleek and sophisticated in a custom one-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown that featured a puff sleeve even Daphne would be proud of. She paired the look with emerald green diamond earrings and a statement ring.

2) Andra Day

Making nearly every best dressed list all season long, Day showed up to the 2021 BAFTAs in a stunning Elie Saab gown. The green dress featured a halter neckline and open back, bordered by gold chain link detailing. She accessorized the ensemble with hoop earrings.

1) Anna Kendrick

Aca-mazing! The Pitch Perfect star tops our best dressed list, stunning in a Zuhair Murad pink and gold pleated gown with a sexy thigh-high slit. The metallic gown certainly had a sparkly shimmer, but that didn’t stop Kendrick from adding on some extra glitz. She frosted herself in the Messika Paris Diamond Catcher Earrings, Wild Moon Ring and the My Twin Toi and Moi Ring.