Working out just got a lot chicer thanks to the Bandier and LoveShackFancy activewear collaboration. The two companies came together to release their first collection filled with a range of everyday essentials including biker shorts, leggings, bras, matching sweat sets and more using Bandier’s high-performance silhouettes and LoveShackFancy’s soft-pastel colored floral prints, with prices ranging from $98-$168.

Bandier has become the go-to fitness haven for celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid and Emma Stone and LoveShackFancy’s girly designs have been worn by Sofia Vergara, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts and Shay Mitchell, so it’s safe to say the collab is bound to be a hit with A-listers (even if their workouts are only being done in the comfort of their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

“If this super pretty, elevated activewear capsule doesn’t motivate you to work out, I don’t know what will,” Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy founder tells Stylish exclusively.

“We wanted to encapsulate the feeling of summer, the freedom of the weekend and the release of time to yourself,” Jennifer Bandier, Bandier founder adds.

“Especially in today’s at-home era, we’re all looking for ways to make our daily routines more uplifting. … I know that when I need a midday dance break, I want my outfit to be as inspiring as my playlist — it makes every sweat session that much more dynamic,” she continues.

And the cute sets aren’t just made for hitting the gym, going on a hike, lounging on the couch or having a solo dance party — they also pair well with classic wardrobe staples, so that you can go from grabbing your morning coffee, to your yoga mat, to the beach, to a Zoom call and beyond without having to worry about an outfit change.



“We thought a lot about how our girl would style the collection by swapping out her leggings after Pilates and pairing a LoveShackFancy ruffle mini with her sports bra, duffle bag and baseball cap to head out to meet her bestie on the beach,” Cohen says.

“These are your all day companions,” Bandier explains. “Wear them to sweat, to sun, to play, to style. … We want everyone to feel like themselves and in their own skin first with each style and look simply bringing it to the next level.“

To nail the fashionable and sporty look perfectly, the two female founders looked to 80s workout clothes for inspiration.

“We loved the way women layered neon leggings over their leotards and paired them with crazy legwarmers. Then, we applied our prints and whimsical world into that and ended up with this super cool collection that just makes you smile when you slip it on and once you do, you don’t want to take it off,” Cohen shares.

”LoveShackFancy has really mastered dreamy mix-print florals in a modern way and their dresses just make you want to twirl around, while Bandier tailors to women who express themselves through movement. The collaboration was a merging of those two ideas: the twirl-in-the-mirror fun with the loud sweat sessions and activewear that serves as everyday fashion,” Bandier says.