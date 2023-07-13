Issa Rae can’t wait to stop wearing pink after the Barbie press tour ends.

The 38-year-old actress confessed to hating the rosy hue at the film’s London premiere on Wednesday, July 12. “I, like, actually hate pink. So much,” she told TV personality Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet.

“I know. I don’t want the records to stop in the film,” Rae continued. “But, you know, I’m in the pink spirit for this movie and after it’s done, I’ll burn it all. … I just, you know, I love it for Barbie. It makes me so happy for Barbie, but for myself, I’m a bit darker.”

At the event, Rae was on theme in a strapless fuchsia dress that featured a high slit and a protruding detail at the waist. She paired the frock with a sparkly necklace and glittery sandal heels.

Later on Wednesday, Rae — who has been working with stylist Wouri Vice on all of her looks leading up to the film’s release — added in some other colors with a pink and green feathered garment by PatBo for a different Barbie event in the U.K.

However, for the Los Angeles premiere on Sunday, July 9, she donned head-to-toe pink. Rae looked breathtaking in a floor-length velvet gown made custom by Marc Bouwer. The design featured an opening at the bodice and a bow below the neckline.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, with Rae portraying President Barbie.

When asked about being cast in the film, Rae told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, “It was [director] Greta Gerwig asking me to be a part of her next bound-to-be incredible project. … I was just honored to be in the conversation. When I read the script … I was just happy.”

Rae joked that stepping into Barbie Land for the first time was like “a shot of dopamine.”

She added: “It was euphoric … It was nostalgic. You can tell that everybody had such a good time making Barbie, and Greta and just let operate freely and it showed. I know it was work, but it felt like play.”

Barbie, which hits theaters on Friday, July 21, also stars Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef and more.