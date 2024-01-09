Bella Hadid is heating up winter with a bikini snap.
Hadid, 27, took to Instagram on Monday, January 9, to show off her sculpted figure in a sexy two-piece. The model took a selfie from a porch while rocking a black set featuring spaghetti straps and a cutout over her chest. Hadid paired the top with matching string bottoms and a gold chain that wrapped around her hips. She further accessorized with hoop earrings and a cross necklace.
For glam, Hadid opted for a fresh face, highlighting her freckles and blue-green eyes. Her brunette locks, still wet from swimming, were swept over her forehead as a few strands fell down her forehead.
Although she didn’t caption the post, fans still complimented Hadid in her comments section, calling her “HOTTTTTTTTIE,” a “queen” and more. “You look gorgeous Bella,” one wrote as another follower added, “Beautiful as always.”
The last time Hadid blessed Us with a bikini shot was in July 2020 when she was modeling for Michael Kors.
For the shoot, she strutted on a boat while rocking a black halter triangle top and cheeky bottoms featuring bows at her waist as well as gold hardware. Hadid elevated the ensemble with a chunky metallic choker, a leather and woven Michael Kors purse, strappy heels and reflective sunglasses. Her hair was parted to the side and slicked back into a fierce updo.
Elsewhere in the campaign, Hadid posed in a red knit midi dress while showing off the brand’s studded bag. She gazed into the distance while holding onto a boat.
More recently, the model has been stepping out in a number of Y2K inspired looks — including oversized scrunchies and tunic-style tops.
In December 2023, she stepped out in New York City while rocking a gray cable knit sweater set and a black leather jacket featuring white stripes. Hadid topped the look off with boots and rectangle eyeglasses.