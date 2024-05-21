Bella Hadid made her red carpet return at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival after more than a year of forgoing most events and premieres.

Hadid, 27, stunned in a nude, body-hugging Saint Laurent midi dress that showed off her killer curves while attending the premiere for The Apprentice at the international film fest in France on Monday, May 20.

The supermodel styled the dress – which featured a ruched bodice along with a sheer halter top and skirt – with gold Mary Jane heels and chunky earrings and rings. She wore her hair in retro glam waves over one shoulder, adding sultry eye makeup and a dark nude lip to complete her look.

Fans went wild over the Ôrəbella fragrance founder’s look, which she also posted via Instagram.

Related: See Bella Hadid's Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments: Photos Bella Hadid’s fashion sense is award worthy. From low-rise skirts and retro shades to bucket hats and plunging necklines, the supermodel can rock any outfit. One of her most talked about looks came at the 2022 Met Gala. For fashion’s biggest night, Hadid looked fierce in a Burberry leather corset, lace tights and a sheer […]

“Beautiful as always,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “The Queen of Cannes.”

Hadid’s appearance at Cannes comes after she put her modeling career on hold while focusing on other endeavors, as well as getting treatment for Lyme disease, which she was first diagnosed with in 2012 when she was 16 years old.

(Lyme disease is an illness caused by borrelia bacteria, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria, according to Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include rash, fever, extreme fatigue, joint stiffness and muscle pain.)

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she wrote in a lengthy caption via Instagram in August 2023 about her intense treatment.

She continued, “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am OK and you do not have to worry, and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.”

While chatting about her Ôrəbella fragrance line in April, Hadid further opened up to Allure about why she decided to take a step back from the fashion industry.

“I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” she said.

Related: Sister-Sister Style: Famous Fashionable Siblings The Kardashians, the Maras, the Knowles clan and more — these sisters’ fashion choices are always on the up-and-up. From matching colors to matching gowns, these sisters always compliment each others’ styles. Could their knack for picking good jeans (and dresses, coats, etc.) be in their genes? You might just be convinced it’s all in […]

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that sister Gigi Hadid “couldn’t be prouder” that Bella stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her well-being and other projects – including triumphing at rodeo competitions in Texas alongside her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.

“She knows it wasn’t a decision Bella took lightly, but something that will make her feel more fulfilled than ever,” the insider said. “Plus, she knows this is just a break and it’s more than likely Bella will return to modeling at some point. Bella is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry and although it won’t be the same for a little while, Gigi is so happy for her little sister.”