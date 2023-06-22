Bethenny Frankel has never been one to hold back.

The 52-year-old TV personality fired back at multiple fans after she was hit with criticism over flaunting her massive engagement ring from fiancé Paul Bernon. The drama unfolded on Tuesday, June 20, after Frankel posted an Instagram video that showed her gushing over the huge rock, which is reportedly 10 carats.

“Kind of scared about what this might mean for me,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star captioned the social media post. In the comments section fans ripped into Frankel, calling her “showy” and “too braggy.”

“I have a huge diamond too but I’m never showy about it or try to show off what I own,” one social media user wrote, to which Frankel replied, “Good for you. You may also not have a sense of humor, so you can’t show that off.”

Frankel proceeded to respond to a different fan who shared, “Love Bethenny. Just a little ick here. It’s beautiful. It’s very, very large. I’m happy for her and she can carry it off, but this is too braggy. It’s not safe to post. Look at what happened to Kim.” (Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016 while in Paris for Fashion Week. The thieves stole all of her jewelry, including her $4 million engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.) Frankel asserted, however, that her jewel is secured in a vault and once again encouraged her followers to have a sense of humor.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Skinny Girl founder doubled down on her stance further after a third critic added, “Money talks … Wealth whispers. Eeek.”



“It does … not on social media,” Frankel clapped back. “This culture celebrates multi-million dollar weddings in the South of France disguised as quiet. What a scam. Lol maybe you should do some charity work. Thanks for engaging as it is an ENGAGEMENT post!”



The comments weren’t all negative, however. Others applauded the gem, gushing, “Now that’s a diamond!”

Frankel and Bernon originally started dating in 2018 after meeting each other through a dating app. The two briefly split but confirmed their engagement in March 2021. Frankel finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy that same year. The former couple, who split in 2012 after less than three years of marriage, share 13-year-old daughter Bryn.