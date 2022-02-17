Bethenny Frankel Shares Her 5 Minute Makeup Routine The B Is Back

Easy as can be! Bethenny Frankel is on a mission to up her glam game — and lucky for Us, she’s sharing all her tips, tricks and favorite products.

The 51-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 16, to clue her 2.4 million followers in to her foolproof 5-minute makeup routine.

“I’ve been making an effort. That was one of my New Year’s resolutions, just to put on a little bit of a face every day,” she said, showing off her subtle smoky eye and glowy skin.

While she doesn’t claim to be a “makeup expert,” the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast host obviously had to break down exactly what products she used to revamp her vibe. The best part? Her routine is pretty simple to recreate.

When it comes to getting her base, she reaches for the La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer and Foundation. For eyes, it’s the Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette and Urban Decay Desert Sunset Eyeshadow Palette to the rescue. Highlight, contour and blush are courtesy of the Urban Decay Naked Illuminator and the Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Parade Eyeshadow Palette. And last, but certainly not least, is the Elf Cosmetics Lip Gloss in shade Coral Kiss.

While her glam would have been pretty perfect if she stopped there, the SkinnyGirl founder upped the ante with some false lashes — and she’s insanely proud of her newfound expertise.

“I put on my own eyelashes. I’m entirely impressed by myself. I can’t believe I did it. They’re on, they’re glued on. One side isn’t wonky and entirely sticking out. I’m a person. I did it my way,” she said while showing off her voluminous falsies.

Granted, figuring out the best application technique took her a grand total 16 tries. But her trail and error has turned her into a “professional.”

“I don’t know, maybe Kate Beckinsale wants me to do her friggin’ makeup,” she joked. “I’m in business now … I’m excited. I feel like a person. Wow, the B is back.”

Embracing makeup is a bit of switch up for Frankel as she frequently shares makeup-free photos via Instagram to help promote realistic beauty standards.

“I figured it was time for a zero makeup, straight out of the shower, selfie for all of you non plastic surgery non filterers … you are naturally beautiful … It’s important that an honest portrayal of women is communicated because the younger generation has a distorted perception of reality, beauty and expectations,” she captioned a makeup-free photo in February, adding the hashtag #keepitreal.

