Bianca Censori debuted a bright new ‘do at Paris Fashion Week, while her husband, Kanye West, stayed under the radar.

Censori, 29, and West, 47, attended a runway show for the fashion label Prototypes on Wednesday, June 19. She offset her monochromatic ensemble — a sheer, nude bodysuit that exposed her back and butt cheeks, and knee-length stockings in the same hue — with a bold, bob hairstyle of pink curls that framed her face.

West, for his part, sported an all-white look: oversized trousers and a hooded jacket with a mesh covering that completely hid his face. He was spotted holding Censori’s hand and wearing white mesh gloves.

Censori, an architectural designer at West’s controversial clothing company, Yeezy, regularly makes head-turning sartorial statements while out and about with West. Recently, she sported a see-through white poncho during a dinner date at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence, Italy, Page Six reported last week. As for West, he chose a white t-shirt and pants.

The twosome tied the knot in a small ceremony following West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, Us Weekly confirmed in January 2023. West and Kardashian, 43, were married for six years before splitting in 2021. They share four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

A source exclusively told Us in October 2023 that West and Censori decided to get married for “religious reasons,” adding that the couple wanted to “be intimate” and were “in love.”

In April of this year, the couple were seen together at Disneyland in southern California. West opted to wear a white hoodie, sweats and sneakers for the outing, but Censori — sporting a beige dress — was seemingly barefoot, wearing what appeared to be bandages on her feet instead of shoes.

Earlier in June, Us confirmed that West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, had sued him for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Pisciotta alleged that West hired her during Yeezy’s beginnings. She was previously an OnlyFans model and she claimed she left the platform after West asked her to do so and promised to match her compensation, which was allegedly $1 million per year. Pisciotta alleged that West started to sexually harass her via text messages and phone calls.

“See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ked while I’m f–king them,” one of West’s alleged messages read, per the filing. “Then I want her to cheat on me.”

She was later promoted to West’s Chief of Staff and reportedly earned a $4 million salary. Pisciotta was fired in October 2022 and offered $3 million in severance, which she has not received despite accepting the package.

West has denied Pisciotta’s allegations as “baseless” and claimed that she was “terminated for being unqualified” and for “demanding unreasonable sums of money” in addition to “lascivious, unhinged conduct.”