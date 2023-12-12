Bianca Censori opted for an interesting accessory while out in Miami.

Censori, 28, was photographed outside of a nightclub with husband Kanye West on Sunday, December 10, wearing a barely-there silver string bikini and a matching silver string 1920s-esque head piece. The bikini featured a criss-crossed on her back and the top and bottom were connected by tiny ties on both sides of her waist. Censori wore a pair of white heels that were covered in fur and featured a gold buckle.

As she made her way past the cameras, she clutched a large white stuffed cat to her chest. Censori appeared to keep her makeup simple and natural, with dewy foundation and light black mascara.

West, 46, followed behind his wife in an all-black ensemble. His outfit consisted of a long black leather coat with a matching shirt, pants, and leather gloves. He wore a piece of black cloth draped over his head before he made his way inside the nightclub.

Related: Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Relationship Timeline A whirlwind romance. Kanye West‘s love life became a major topic of conversation after he was linked to Bianca Censori — two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The musician was first spotted dining with his Yeezy employee in January 2023 at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Shortly after West went public […]

Although wearing a stuffed animal as an accessory is not a common choice, this is not the first time Censori has incorporated one into her outfit.

In November, Censori and West attended designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store in Dubai. At the event, Censori wore a skintight long sleeve mini dress with a large furry hat. Throughout the night, she again clutched a stuffed animal to her chest. Although the type of animal was difficult to distinguish, it did match the brown color of the rest of her outfit.

Censori and West were first photographed together in January 2023, after which it was revealed that the pair had secretly tied the knot in December 2022 — one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. (Kardashian, 43, and West share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4).

West originally met Censori when she began working for his clothing brand, Yeezy, as an architectural designer in November 2020. (Their relationship came after controversial, racist and anti-semetic remarks that West made beginning in October 2022.)

Related: How Kanye West Influenced Kim Kardashian’s Style Through the Years Kim Kardashian’s style has evolved tremendously through the years — and estranged husband Kanye West plays a role in her transformation. Well before the Skims founder, 41, sat front row wearing Balmain at Paris fashion week, she was partying with Paris Hilton, wearing eye-catching prints she wouldn’t be caught dead in these days. West’s influence on the mom of […]

In August, a source exclusively told Us that West “needed” Censori in his life.

“Kanye hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time. He feels like Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has,” the source said. “He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.”