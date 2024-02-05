Billie Eilish is a real-life Barbie doll.

Eilish, 22, paid tribute to the 1965 Poodle Parade Barbie while performing at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While singing her track “What Was I Made For,” which was featured in the Barbie movie, Eilish looked identical to the vintage doll in an olive green dress, a checkered coat finished with a pink hem and a silky scarf covering her hair. Just like the toy, Elish accessorized with black sunglasses.

Hours before performing, Eilish hinted at her look via Instagram. “Poodle Parade 1965,” she captioned a photo of the Barbie.

Although Eilish didn’t rock the fit on the red carpet, she still looked fabulous in a vintage Barbie jacket revamped by Chrome Hearts. The garment featured pink silky sleeves and a black body. Underneath, she sported a white Willy Chavarria dress shirt and black tie.

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Grammys The best in music brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Grammys. Industry icons and buzzy newcomers rocked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4. We’re talking billowing gowns, skin-baring frocks, eye-catching suits and out-of-this-world hair and glam. Footwear was also memorable, with fan-favorite stars strutting their stuff […]

Eilish accessorized with black framed eyeglasses. She kept her glam simple with mascara and lip gloss. Eilish’s hair was parted down the center and worn down.

She also posed with her brother Finneas, who rocked a black shirt and black pants. He elevated his look with a silver chain necklace.

This year, Eilish and Finneas were up for Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for her track in Barbie. The pair took home the trophy for Song of the Year.

“This is nuts,” she said while accepting the award.

Eilish’s song also got a nod at the 2024 Oscars, which will be held on Sunday, March 10. After receiving the nomination in January, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

Related: Billie Eilish’s Eye-Catching Style Evolution: Baggy Suits, Luxe Lingerie Bow down! From baggy clothes to bustiers, Billie Eilish is one of the few stars capable of a total transformation in the fashion department. Whether the superstar is stepping out in designer sets or striking a pose in super sexy lingerie, she’s proved that she has a flair for fashion. As such, it’s no surprise […]

“Thank you so much to the members of @theacademy for nominating ‘What Was I Made For?’” she wrote, adding, “We are endlessly grateful for this honor and to have been a part of @barbiethemovie 🎀.”