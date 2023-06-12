Summer just got hotter because of Billie Eilish. The singer has fans going wild over her bikini body.

A friend of the 21-year-old hitmaker — named Anna Belzimmer — shared a photo via Instagram on Sunday, June 11, that showed Eilish soaking up the sun in a patterned swimsuit. In the snap, the “Bad Guy” artist could be seen gazing up at the sky as she rocked black sunglasses and the string set, which partially shielded a tiny tattoo below her cleavage.

Belzimmer’s comments section quickly filled up with excited reactions from Eilish’s loyal followers. “IM NOT MOVING FOR 24 MINUTES,” wrote one fan. A second commented, “Omfg. I am not breathing rn,” as a third gushed, “Oh good morning to me.” A fourth social media user added: “Sorry that all us Billie fans r intruding your comments section. We r currently dying.”

Eilish’s steamy snap comes after she slammed fans for criticizing her recent fashion choices.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” the “Happier Than Ever” songstress shared via her Instagram Story on May 27. “And now, when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout … and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest, blah blah … you guys are true idiots.”

Eilish went on to assert that she can be both masculine and feminine, calling trolls who put her in a box “f—king bozos.”

She added: “FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things … Also, that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew?? … and also, totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

A few days prior to her PSA, the Grammy winner posted a short video of herself in a tight cropped T-shirt that showed off her pierced belly button and the top of the dragon tattoo on her hip.

Many commenters applauded her, but several others were critical. “Whatever happened to ‘I don’t want to be sexualized,’” one viewer shared. Another added, “Thought she was going to be different and not fall in line with the rest of these people.”