Everything we wanted! Billie Eilish turned heads in a custom Simone Rocha gown at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

The singer, 21, wore a form-fitting sheer black gown in honor of this year’s theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Eilish, whose brother Finneas O’Connell joined her on the red carpet, left her hair in a simple low ponytail while posing in the floral ensemble with matching gloves and vegan Piferi platforms.

The memorable appearance marks the third time Eilish attended fashion’s biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She originally made her debut at the 2021 event as a cohost alongside Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Eilish made history as the youngest person to be offered the coveted gig. “Eilish’s willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress,” Vogue said in their official host announcement ahead of the September 2021 red carpet.

The “Bad Guy” performer surprised fans when she paired her tulle, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown with a platinum blonde hairdo. After her red carpet debut, Eilish recalled how nervous she was amid the appearance.

“It’s famous people, famous people-ing,” she joked on The Howard Stern Show in December 2021. “That’s what it is. I was like, ‘Wow, all these people are just somebody that’s in class with you,’ and you think this person’s kind of annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody’s just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they’re doing and saying. It was amazing though [and] it was just beautiful in there.”

For her second year at the Met Gala, Eilish opted for a corset bodice and green lace sleeves in honor of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme.

Eilish explained that she made an effort to not create any waste with her dress, telling E! News in May 2022, “We’re trying to be as eco-friendly as possible.” The California native added that her ensemble was made out of existing materials and excess fabric to remain sustainable.

“I only thrifted. I literally don’t remember the last time I was in a store to buy clothes. When I was like 11, it was Target. But thrifting was the only thing I did. It was my favorite thing, I was so good at it and it was my world,” she shared during an interview with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue.

At the time, Eilish quipped that her favorite part of the night would be checking out other people’s outfits. “Judging! I love to judge,” she added before clarifying that she wasn’t being mean-spirited. “Oh yeah, that’s what I mean. Judging doesn’t have to be bad.”

Scroll below to see Eilish’s Met Gala ensemble: