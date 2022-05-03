2nd Time Around! Billie Eilish Wows With Her 'Eco-Friendly' Met Gala Outfit

Back for another! Billie Eilish returned to the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on Monday, May 2, for the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

Eilish, 20, wore a Gucci dress featuring a corset bodice and green lace sleeves in conjunction with this year’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme. While speaking with Vogue, the Grammy winner revealed that her ensemble was crafted entirely out of existing materials and excess fabric, in order to avoid creating any waste while crafting the dress. “We’re trying to be as eco-friendly as possible,” she told La La Anthony.

The California native, who turned heads on Monday, previously attended her first Met Gala last year as a coveted cohost.

“Eilish’s willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress,” Vogue said in their official host announcement at the time. In other words, she’s no stranger to keeping fans on their toes.

The “Bad Guy” songstress — who cohosted the September 2021 festivities alongside Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka — became the youngest individual of all time to land the gig. On the carpet, Eilish showed off a new side of her personality when she donned a tulle, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown with her hair in platinum blonde curls à la Marilyn Monroe.

While the Grammy winner looked like a natural red carpet fit that September, she described the experience as “nuts” as a whole.

“It’s famous people, famous people-ing,” she joked during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in December 2021. “That’s what it is.”

The “Happier Than Ever” musician added: “I was like, ‘Wow, all these people are just somebody that’s in class with you,’ and you think this person’s kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody’s just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they’re doing and saying. It was amazing though [and] it was just beautiful in there.”

Ahead of Eilish’s red carpet appearance at the museum benefit on Monday, she served as one of the headliners at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California.

“Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” the performer — who won her first Oscar earlier this year — teased on April 23 during her set. “Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!”

Eilish and the Paramore singer, 33, duetted on Williams’ “Misery Business” number to the surprise of attendees.

“Oh my f—king god,” the Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa alum gushed at the time. “Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious.”

The “Angel Eyes” musician — who brought out Blur’s Damon Albarn during her performance one week earlier — has since been in awe of her sets at the California music festival.

“Never could’ve imagined this would be my life. Thank you @coachella,” she wrote via Instagram on April 25, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from her night.

Scroll below to see Eilish’s complete Met Gala ensemble: