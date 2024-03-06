Your account
Stylish

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Rips Pants on Parisian Date With Hailee Steinfeld: ‘Cheeks Out’

By
Hailee Steinfeld’s Boyfriend Ripped His Pants on Date Night
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen. Best Image / BACKGRID

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen suffered a butt-baring wardrobe malfunction during Paris Fashion Week.

Allen, 27, took to X on Tuesday, March 5, to detail his fashion faux pas while on a date with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld. “My pants ripped at dinner 😟🤣,” he wrote of his khaki trousers. “Didn’t want cheeks out… I love Paris 😁.”

The quarterback paired his straight-leg pants with a matching jacket and white undershirt from Prada. He completed his ensemble with ivory sneakers.

Steinfeld, 27, matched Allen in a tan leather jacket, brown patterned blouse and pleated khaki miniskirt from Miu Miu. She elevated her look with a black leather belt and matching strappy pumps.

Earlier on Tuesday, the singer sat front row at the brand’s fall/winter 2024 show. Steinfeld rocked the same look at the event, but she layered with a quarter-zip jacket and khaki coat. She accessorized with burgundy sunglasses, a black purse and tan heels.

Hailee Steinfelds Boyfriend Ripped His Pants on Date Night
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Hairstylist Christian Wood parted the actress’s brunette hair down the middle and styled it in soft curls. Her makeup, done by Olivia Madorma, featured feathered eyebrows, a bronzy eyeshadow shade blended to her brow bone and smoky eyeliner. She topped the glam off with lined lips and rosy cheeks.

After the show, Steinfeld shared a number of photos of her look via Instagram. “Miu miu tout le temps s’il te plaît!!! thank you always @miumiu 🤍” she captioned the post, which translates to “Miu Miu all the time please!!!”

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in April 2023. Two months later, a source exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their romance, sharing, “Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great.” The insider continued, “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in. … [They] laugh a ton [and are] always smiling.”

