Blake Lively is reflecting on one of her favorite fashion memories of 2023: her unforgettable gold Michael Kors jumpsuit.

The actress gave all the credit to the designer for pushing her to wear the design, which featured a cleavage-exposing neckline and flared retro bell-bottom pants.

“Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after a baby. Love you MK,” Lively, 36, captioned a social media carousel on Saturday, December 30, which showed her rocking the outfit.

Lively made headlines in September 2023 when she attended the luxury label’s spring/summer 2024 runway show in the fitted one-piece that made her look like a walking trophy.

News broke in February that Lively had given birth to her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds. They have not publicly shared their child’s name or sex. Lively and Reynolds, 47, also share three older daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds quipped during an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch in February 2023. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic …I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here!”

Lively’s Michael Kors moment wasn’t the only 2023 highlight. In a different reflection post on the same day, she candidly revealed that she pumped breast milk at Disneyland Paris.

In the handful of photos, the Gossip Girl alum posed in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at the French amusement park with sister Robyn Lively and mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds. In another pic, Blake took a photo with costumed characters from Ratatouille. She wore a yellow Disney tee-shirt with a pair of jeans and her breast pump clipped on the waistband.