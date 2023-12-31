Blake Lively is looking back at her motherhood moments of the year.

“2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛 Cheers Remy,” Lively, 36, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 30, referring to the Ratatouille animated character.

In a handful of photos, the Gossip Girl alum posed in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at the French amusement park with sister Robyn Lively and mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds. In another pic, Blake took a photo with costumed characters from Ratatouille. She wore a yellow Disney tee-shirt with a pair of jeans and her breast pump clipped on the waistband.

News broke in February that Blake had given birth to her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds. They have not publicly shared their child’s name or sex. Blake and Ryan, 47, also share three older daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Ryan quipped during an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch in February. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

He added at the time: “I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here!”

Following her maternity leave, Blake returned to the red carpet for the first time at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week presentation in September.

“Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK✨ ✨,” Blake captioned a second 2023 highlight post on Saturday, sharing behind-the-scenes pics of the NYFW festivities. She jokingly added, “And yes I low-key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on.”

Ryan also looked back on his year one day before New Year’s Eve.

“Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order,” the Deadpool star captioned a Saturday Instagram carousel of photos with Blake, Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy and costar Hugh Jackman. “I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️.”

Ryan also uploaded a never-before-seen pic with Blake, Robyn, 51, and Taylor Swift from their private suite at the Chiefs vs. Jets football game in October. (Swift, 34, had invited many of her famous friends to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs play an away game in New Jersey.) Kelce, 34, even dropped a “like” on Ryan’s social media post.