Blake Lively would like to set the record straight on a few recent photos of herself.

When appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 29, the Rhythm Section star had a little something she wanted to clear up with some fans.

The host pulled out a recent picture the 32-year-old posted to her Instagram. In the snap, the blonde beauty has undergone a shocking transformation for her recent film. Wearing a cropped brunette wig in both, there’s one image of Lively that looks a little rough and worn-out and there’s another where she appears a lot brighter and, well, better!

“[The makeup artist] did this really rough look — because my family [in the film] has experienced a lot of tragedy — so anyway, she did this really rough look in the beginning and then this is once I sort of clean up,” she explained. “But when I posted it, people were saying ‘wow, Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup.’”

She continued to explain that there are actually two sides to the confusion. First, there are those who think she looks like the rough version of herself makeup-free then there’s the other that thinks the smoother, cleaner version is au natural.

“I’m sort of vacillating between my vanity, which is like wanting to be like, ‘I don’t actually look like that,’” she exclaimed, pointing out that it takes the makeup artist Vivian Baker an hour to create that look. “But also being a feminist and being like, ‘why do we expect women to wake up looking like this? This isn’t realistic that you wake up this beautiful,’” she said, pointing to the brighter look, noting that it takes Baker another hour to get her looking that polished, too!

“But I would like people to believe that I wake up looking this beautiful.”