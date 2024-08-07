Blake Lively is as pretty as a pink peony.

Lively, 36, slipped into a bubblegum Versace mini dress while attending an afterparty for her latest movie, It Ends With Us, in New York City on Tuesday, August 6. Her frock featured a lacy corset top complete with silk fabric pleated over her bust and waist, a delicate lace-up enclosure over her sternum and straps featuring Versace’s signature pendant. The princess skirt of the piece was complete with more pleats and lace and crystal embellishments.

Lively — who plays florist Lily Bloom in the movie — accessorized the dress with a number of bangle bracelets, jeweled rings covering all of her fingers, pink dangly earrings, a glittery floral purse and fuchsia heels.

For glam, the actress donned soft makeup including filled-in eyebrows, pastel eyeshadow, mascara and pink lips. Her blonde locks were parted to the side and styled in beachy waves.

While posing in the dress, Blake wrapped her arms around her sister Robyn Lively, who looked fabulous in a poofy teal top and fitted floor-length skirt. She also posed with actress Isabela Ferrer, who plays the younger version of Lily in It Ends With Us, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 9.

Ferrer, 24, rocked a pink mini dress adorned with flowers.

For the premiere of It Ends With Us, Blake turned heads in a vintage Versace gown that Britney Spears originally wore in 2002. The colorful garment featured an asymmetrical neckline, a nude body and a floral crystal design.

Blake paired the dress with holographic heels and Old Hollywood-style curls.

Later that night, she took to Instagram to gush over Spears’ former dress. “Today’s mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” Blake captioned a pic of Spears, 42, wearing the dress. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come.”