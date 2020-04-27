Blake Lively Makes Fun of Ryan Reynolds' Quarantine Ponytail

Like many of Us, Ryan Reynolds has been sporting a unique hairstyle while isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But one of his latest looks was particularly special, so much so that wife Blake Lively wants to make sure it goes down in beauty history.

Reynolds’ shaggy brown locks aren’t long enough to be styled into an actual ponytail. Instead, someone (Reynolds himself? Lively?) secured a small amount of hair at the nape of the actor’s neck into an itty-bitty ponytail.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram feed to poke fun at her spouse’s hairstyle over the weekend. As a text overlay on a photo of the giggle-inducing pic, she wrote, “I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity.”

Reynolds reposted the photo on his own Instagram feed and jokingly wrote, “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work, so…”

Lively and Reynolds welcomed baby number three over the summer of 2019. They’ve managed to keep the name of their little girl a secret ever since!

The husband and wife are also parents to James, 5 and Inez, 3. Lively gave birth to them in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

During a virtual appearance on A Late Show With Stephen Colbert on April 1, Reynolds opened up about the family’s quarantine experience. “We’re doing a lot of home-schooling,” the actor said. “We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening.”

He continued, “We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking.”

To give back during the coronavirus pandemic, the power couple donated $1 million “to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole,” the father of three wrote via Instagram on March 16. “If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada.”

Lively posted about their donation on Instagram, as well. She wrote, “Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected.”

“Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this.”

