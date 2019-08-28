



Brad Pitt just showed off a new tattoo on his bicep — and we are here for it (and his muscular arms).

On Wednesday, August 28, the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star arrived at the 76th annual Venice Film festival wearing black pants, white sneakers, a hat and a short sleeve shirt that showed off the new ink on his right arm.

The black design itself depicts a tall skinny man standing above of what seems to be his smaller shadow. Could it be a Benjamin Button reference? We aren’t sure — one of the movie’s film posters features the same concept but with an older man. All we do know is that the striking dark tat sits next to an existing one that he got for his wife of five years Angelina Jolie.

The Academy Award-winning producer went for his first bicep tattoo right before the couple married in 2014. Based off of a 13th century romantic poem by Rumi, the cursive reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

It added to the collection of designs he has for his now ex-wife. He has Jolie’s birthday written on his torso. Then there’s that large set of lines on his back that the actress herself randomly drew one night. And on his right forearm, he sports a skinny long cross that has initials for everyone in his family from an M for Maddox, an S for Shiloh, a V for Vivienne and even an A for Angelina.

But not all of this body art is in relation to Jolie. In fact he has a figure on his left forearm that looks quite similar to his new one. The outline of the figure on his left arm represents Ötzi the Iceman and unlike his new stark figure, this one is completely hallow.

