Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is the star of Uter’s spring/summer 2024 campaign.

In the ad, which boasts the Los Angeles-based brand’s vibrant, patterned-clad collection, de Ramon, 31, models several pieces, including lively sets and hooded sweatshirts.

She looked sunkissed as she posed poolside in the backyard of a mansion in Palm Springs. De Ramon — who wore her brunette hair down and tossed to one side — also showcased the designs alongside models Jelani Williams and Shane Williams.

On casting de Ramon in the ad, Uter gushed, “Ines is not just a friend, she’s a living canvas of European chic and Californian modernity, her essence captivating hearts with an irresistible blend of grace, charm and magnetic allure.”

De Ramon’s appearance in the campaign comes as no surprise due to her fashion background. She is currently the Vice President at Anita Ko Jewelry.

For several months, however, she’s been making headlines for her romance with Pitt.

In February, a source told Us Weekly that de Ramon and Pitt are living together. “They moved in together a few weeks ago,” the insider said at the time, noting that de Ramon had already been spending most of her time at Pitt’s home.

According to the insider, Pitt’s loved ones are thrilled by the news. “Friends say she’s a very good influence on him,” the source added. “Brad is so in love and happier than he’s been in a long time.”

The milestone moment comes after the couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Pitt and de Ramon sparked romance rumors in November 2022 in the aftermath of their respective splits. Pitt and ex Angelina Jolie have been hammering out the details of their divorce since they split in 2016.

De Ramon, for her part, was married to Paul Wesley before filing for divorce in February 2023. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, revealed in 2022 that they were parting ways. Wesley, 41, has since moved on with model Natalie Kuckenburg.