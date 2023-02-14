Green envy! Britney Spears looked fabulous in a glitzy mini dress.

The “Toxic” singer, 41, took to Instagram on Monday, February 13, to show off a lime frock as “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa played in the background. In one clip, Spears rocked a fur shawl draped over her shoulders while shimmying. The strapless piece featured a sweetheart neckline, a beaded design and a sparkly fringe. She teamed the outfit up with black open-toed pumps.

To elevate her getup even more, the “Oops! … I Did It Again” artist dazzled in two different jewelry looks — one featured a navy-blue pendant and the other had multiple silver chains draped over her collarbone. For glam, the Louisiana native wore her signature dark eyeliner around her eyes. Her crimped tresses were styled in a half-up look, with her bangs perfectly framing her face.

The “… Baby One More Time” singer walked up to the camera to give her fans a good look at the garb. She also grabbed the top of her ensemble and pulled it up while smiling to give the dress a better fit and then twirled around, flipping her long locks over her shoulders.

This is not the first time the “Circus” musician rocked a vibrant piece on social media this year. Last month, Spears sported a crimson mini dress featuring a bodycon fit and off-the-shoulder sleeves. In the TikTok video, she gave the camera a sultry pout while putting a suede top hat on. The “Womanizer” artist’s hair was styled in beachy waves that were again half pinned up, and she added a bit of sparkle to the number with a diamond necklace.

“I was channeling Julia Roberts with this red hat !!!,” she captioned the post. Spears may have been referring to the red off-the-shoulder gown Roberts, 55, wore while filming Pretty Woman in 1990.

Fans were quick to show their support for the pop star in the comments section. One enthusiastically wrote, “QUEEN OF RED,” alongside a heart emoji. Another commented, “So happy to see you thriving the way you want to,” and a third said, “You look beautiful in red.”

Spears also looked stylish in a scarlet mini dress at the 2019 premiere of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. The Nookie ensemble featured a one-shoulder strap, chic cutout on her torso, and delicate sweetheart neckline. She also stunted a diamond choker and studs. For glam, the mother-of-two styled her hair in a fabulous ponytail and donned smokey eyeshadow and rosy lips.