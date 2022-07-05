Britney Spears turned the beach into her own personal music video set during her honeymoon with husband Sam Asghari.

On Monday, July 4, the popstar, 40, shared a sexy video of herself via Instagram from her tropical getaway. In the clip, Spears is seen splashing around in clear blue water while wearing a neon bikini top and animal print bottoms as Justin Bieber‘s “Honest” played in the background. Spears’ swimsuit featured a pink lining and string straps.

“It’s raining cats & dogs,” the “Toxic” singer began in the caption. “I’m watching Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days … which is my fave comedy of all time … and eating fruit cause it’s too hot and muggy to heat hot food !!!”

Spears went on to rave about the fruit she’s been eating on her vacation, sharing, “It’s cold and when it registers to my tongue … it melts and puts me in bliss silence but there is still the smallest crunch sound with the watermelon … so I sing in the rain and possibly play in the muddy sand which is on my bucket list.”

She concluded her post, writing: “Of course on my honeymoon the suns not out !!! The moment you beautiful people say … ‘The sun will always be out in California.'”

Spears bikini show comes after she got a chic new haircut and celebrated moving into a new home with Asghari, 28, last month.

In a slideshow of images shared via Instagram on June 22, the songstress showed off her new hairdo. Posing in a blue and yellow triangle bikini, Spears sported shoulder-length tresses.

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do,” Spears wrote alongside the post, which shows her standing in her swimming pool. The carousel also showed a clip of her husband diving into the clear blue water. “It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock!!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside.”

The hitmaker continued: “My yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven!!! Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch !!! Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!!”

The Grammy winner added that she’s enjoying this new chapter in her life, sharing: “I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast!!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good !!!!”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at her former Los Angeles home on June 9. The “Circus” singer said “I do” in a custom gown by Donatella Versace. The bride then changed into a black Versace mini dress, a two-toned ensemble and later a red mini dress, a source told Us Weekly. The groom also wore Versace.

