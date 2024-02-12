Brittany Mahomes looked as cool as ever while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win.

Brittany, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, slipped into a little black dress featuring cutouts over her chest and abs for a Super Bowl LVIII afterparty at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. She paired the bodycon silhouette with black leather knee-high boots and silver jewelry.

For glam, Brittany donned sparkly eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips. Her blonde hair, which was styled by Laurabeth Cabbot, was worn in a half-up coiffure with soft curls using Hidden Crown Hair clip-in extensions.

At the party, Brittany celebrated with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Post Malone and more. During the evening, Brittany was seen encouraging Malone, 28, to change out of his Dallas Cowboys jacket into a Chiefs coat. In the clip, she hilariously pulled his jacket off his shoulders while he watched her with his jaw dropped. Malone put the jacket on while the crowd chanted Brittany’s name. The duo then hugged and went their separate ways.

Earlier in the day, during the Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game, Brittany looked super stylish in a red leather corset top and shiny pants featuring her last name. She posed with her two kids, Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months, on the sidelines while they cheered Patrick on. She also stopped by Swift’s suite during the game. After the Chiefs won 25-22, she headed to the field to start celebrating.

Brittany and Patrick started dating in high school in 2012. Patrick proposed in August 2020 and the pair tied the knot in March 2022, more than one year after welcoming Sterling. The toddler adorably served as a flower girl at her parents wedding. Later that year, in November 2022, the parents welcomed Bronze.