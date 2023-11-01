Brooke Burke: What’s in My Bag?

Brooke Burke stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City studio to exclusively share what’s in her purse.

“This is what’s in my bag — bags plural,” Burke, 52, corrected herself. “I usually have a bag inside of a bag and there’s all kinds of stuff in here,” the Penn and Teller: Fool Us season 10 host explained to Us.

Burke’s bigger purse, the Baggallini Carryall Tote “is my go-to travel bag [and] fitness bag.” Inside, she carries products including face masks, eye creams, an iPhone crossbody featuring a pocket case and more.

Her smaller bag, a red vintage leather YSL purse holds even more goodies inside, from hoop earrings to “step up” her “game” to her Oura Ring loosely tossed in the accessory. “I wear my Ora Ring all the time,” she told Us. “But I took it off to be glamorous today because it’s not super cute.”

Watch the video above or keep scrolling to find out what else Burke carries around with her on the daily.

Knesko NanoGold Repair Collagen Face Mask

“I never really travel without a really good face mask,” Burke admitted while giggling. “I never want anybody to see how tired I am.”

Bandolier Hailey Leather Crossbody Phone Case

Burke gushed that the crossbody is one of her “all time faves.”

“In my phone case, I always have cash, credit cards,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said while showing her multiple credit cards. “I lose my phone all the time so I wear it. Super cute!”

Fendi First Geometric Square Sunglasses

“They’ve got the little F’s, but I also love Fendi,” she said while holding up the ombré shades. “Just to be a little cheeky about that!”

Pillbox

“Medicine, prescriptions, vitamins, Tru Niagen, all the good stuff there,” she said.

Reading Glasses

“Yes, I need them,” Burke said while trying on the spectacles. “Can’t see anything without them,” she quipped while showing off the black frames.

Lumify Eye Drops

“So obsessed with Lumify!” Burke praised. “These are really good and really hydrating.”

Apple iPhone Charger

“I always have a phone charger with me … you never know when I’m gonna get back home,” Burke told Us.

Indeed Laboratories Hyaluronic Volumizing Lip Treatment

“This is a new find,” she said. “It’s a lip plumper, a lip moisturizer.”

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

The actress told Us that she loved the balm to add a bit of “pigment” to her pout.

Nude Envy Lip Liner

“My all-time favorite lip liner,” Burke said while praising the product. “I use it without any gloss, I use it with gloss, I use it with lipstick. This is one of those lip liners that goes with everything.”

Hoop Earrings

Burke shared with Us that she “always has a good pair of hoops” in her bag, in case she needs to “step up my game, especially if I’m coming from the gym.”

Genaissance De La Mer The Eye & Expression Cream

“I always have eye cream,” Burke said. “I’m one of those people where I’ll put eye cream on, I’ll do it in the car, I reapply my eye cream throughout the day, there’s nothing worse than cakey eyes.”

Cartier Love Bracelets With Screw

“I always tighten them up and I don’t want them to fall off,” she told Us while holding the mini tool up.

Oribe Hair Texturizing Spray

“This is a must,” the TV personality said. “Amazing, smells like perfume,” Burke explained while giving her hair a spritz. “It’s nice because it’s not hairspray, it gives you a really good texture and it gives you a little bit of a dirty look in your hair.

Makeup Forever HD Skin Face Essentials Palette

Burke gushed that the palette is her “new favorite,” while opening it up and showing fans the contents. “Cream, blush, contour, shimmer, concealer … and it all fits in one!”