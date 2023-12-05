Brooklyn Beckham will always help Selena Gomez escape an event.

Gomez, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 5, to share a hilarious video of her and Beckham, 24, leaving the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala — which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 3. In the clip, Gomez ran down a hall while Brooklyn held the train of her dress off the ground.

“Me leaving any event,” Gomez captioned the post. “Thank you @brooklynpeltzbeckham for the help.”

For the evening, Gomez stunned in a Valentino gown featuring a figure-hugging fit, a bedazzled floral halter neckline that also wrapped around her shoulders and a flowing train. She paired the look with black gloves, a diamond ring, sparkly bracelet and dangly earrings.

For glam, she donned filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, long lashes, smoky eyeliner and peachy lips. Her brunette locks were slicked back into an updo.

Becklam, meanwhile, looked as handsome as ever in a satin black suit and white dress shirt. He completed the look with patent leather shoes and gelled up hair.

On the red carpet, Beckham posed with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, who slayed in a light pink Valentino gown featuring a strapless neckline, rose detail at her waist, airy skirt and chic cape.

On Monday, December 4, Brooklyn shared snaps of the trio via Instagram. In one shot, he wrapped his arm around Nicola, who he married in April 2022, while Gomez stood next to them and smiled. “Our anniversary xx,” he captioned the photo, referencing when they met at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

This isn’t the first time Gomez and Brooklyn have playfully hung out. In August, she revealed that her 10-year-old sister Gracie gave him a buzz cut.

“My babies,” she captioned an image of Gracie holding a razor to Brooklyn’s head. Nicola, 28, meanwhile shared snaps of her husband’s new look.

Nicola previously gushed about her friendship with Gomez in a March interview with Cosmopolitan. “We just clicked and had the best time,” she said, calling Gomez her “soul sister.” She continued, “I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

Two months later, in May, Gomez praised her friendship with Nicola. “I definitely feel like it’s important to surround yourself with people who are like-minded but more just love you for you,” she told her Wondermind newsletter. “I think that’s what I’ve appreciated about our friendship.”

The BFFs also celebrated the new year together last December.