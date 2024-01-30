Bryce Dallas Howard is livening up the gloomy New York City weather with a series of colorful outfits.

The 42-year-old actress attended a screening of her new movie, Argylle, on Monday, January 29, in a lively neon green dress. The floor-length gown featured long sleeves and ruching down the middle. She paired the colorful number with matching green Bottega heels and pearl drop earrings.

Howard wore her long red locks down in loose waves and sported black eyeliner, long lashes, rosy cheeks and dark pink lipstick.

Just one day later, on Tuesday, January 30, Howard was photographed outside the Good Morning America studio wearing two equally vibrant back-to-back looks. As she made her way inside, Howard smiled and waved to fans in a bright red pantsuit. She paired the bold outfit with a pair of nude platform heels.

As she left the studio later that same morning, Howard wore a striking red and purple striped dress. The body-hugging frock featured long sleeves and a side thigh slit. She accessorized the fun dress with a pair of bright red heels.

While on the set of Good Morning America, Howard ran into her The Help co-star Emma Stone. In an adorable video, Stone, 35, is seen eagerly running over to Howard. The two jumped up and down together in excitement. “I’m so excited,” they both squealed.

Good Morning America shared the sweet moment via Instagram, writing, “When you see your bestie from across the room 👀Emma Stone running to hug @brycedhoward is EVERYTHING 😂❤️.”

Argylle follows reclusive novelist Elly Conway (Howard) into a world of espionage as the plots of her books, starring fictional spy agent Argylle, align with a real-life dangerous underground syndicate. Other members of the cast include Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill and John Cena. It will be released in theaters on Friday, February 2.