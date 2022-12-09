Bryce Dallas Howard learned an important lesson about at home haircuts: leave it to the experts. The actress opened up about her decision to give herself bangs five years ago.

The Jurassic World star, 41, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 8, to share a throwback photo of herself posing alongside Chris Pratt. “#TBT to 5 years ago this week when I cut my own bangs the night before appearing on national TV. #BigMistake,” she captioned the post. The photo was taken when the duo appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Howard went on to explain that she had to wear her ‘do “swept to the right” because her bangs were “two to three inches TOO SHORT.” She continued: “[And] not cute short like Aubrey Hepburn; short like how my mom would cut my bangs in 2nd grade.”

Pratt, 43, commented on the post, sharing his own hair horror story. “Ha!!! And I died [sic] my own eyebrows the night before with Just For Men beard dye. I mean, if this acting thing don’t work out we could open up a beauty salon.”

In response, Howard wrote back: “I suggest we stick to our day jobs 😂”

The Jurassic World Domination star is known for her signature auburn locks and bangs, but in November 2020, Howard surprised her fans via Instagram with a new do. “It’s true! After years of the #JurassicWorldClaire cut and color, I’ve dyed my hair pink!” she captioned the post.

After revealing that she had previously rocked pink hair in 2014, she shared, “I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another — and what better way than with a fresh new ‘do!” For years, the actress had her locks cut in the style of her on screen character, Claire Dearing, but when production wrapped on the Jurassic World franchise, she opted for a new do.

She continued, “The fact that this Jurassic World adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I’ll keep with me always 💕 Thank you Charlie Rogers (@charlierogershairandmakeup) for giving Claire killer hair in Jurassic World: Dominion and for a heck of a farewell cut and color — you can do anything and everything!”

Fans praised the rosy hair in the comments. “SO PERFECT,” one lovingly wrote. Another said “Oh, you look like a dream,” while more commented heart emojis.

As of September 2021, Howard had since returned to red.